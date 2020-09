Goals from Liam Gray and Simon Garrity help holders Trillick reach another Tyrone Football Final as they defeat Coalisland 2-13 to 1-12 in their semi-final at Healy Park.

Trillick will face Dungannon in the decider after the Clarkes clinched a dramatic 0-19 to 2-12 victory over Errigal Ciaran in Saturday's second semi-final in Omagh.