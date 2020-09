Cargin will take on Creggan in the Antrim Club Senior Football Championship final after defeating Lamh Dhearg by 3-09 to 1-13 in a feisty semi-final at St. Enda's.

Teenager Pat Shivers struck 1-5 for the reigning county champions, who held on to win despite late pressure by the Paddy Cunningham-inspired Lamh Dhearg.

Shivers and Lamh Dhearg manager Martin Lynch give their reaction to the thrilling last-four encounter.