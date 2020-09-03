'People said I would never play again' - O'Hanlon back after two serious injuries

Darragh O'Hanlon is overjoyed to be playing for his beloved Kilcoo again after recovering from back-to-back career-threatening injuries.

O'Hanlon underwent a spinal operation which led to him having a disc removed and then in his first training session following that injury sustained a cruciate ligament injury.

"I had a lot of people saying I would never play again and those words stuck in my mind," said O'Hanlon, who made his first start for Kilcoo in three years in Sunday's Down SFC win over Burren.