'We never do anything easy' - Portglenone beat St Gall's on penalties

Kieron McKenna scores the winning penalty as Portglenone dramatically overcome St Gall's in a penalty shootout in the gathering gloom at Dunsilly.

Portglenone's win booked them a place in the semi-finals of the Antrim SFC where they will face Creggan.

The scores were level at 0-8 apiece at half-time and the sides could not be separated at full-time and after extra-time, 0-21 each the final scoreline.

Ryan O'Neill made a crucial save in the shootout, which Portglenone won 5-4.

Cargin will play Lamh Dhearg in the other last-four tie after they comfortably beat Rossa 2-23 to 0-7 in Tuesday's other Antrim semi-final.