Rossa hurling manager Collie Murphy says the Antrim Senior Championship should have been spaced out over a few more weeks to prevent amateur players having to play too many games with little recovery time.

Rossa play Cargin in their county quarter-final on Tuesday, with Dunloy awaiting the winners of that tie in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The Belfast side saw off Cushendall at the weekend to make the last eight in Antrim.