Eoin Kelly scores a point with the last kick of the game as Errigal Ciaran edge past Dromore by one point at Carrickmore to book their place in the semi-finals of the Tyrone SFC.

Errigal Ciaran ran out 0-12 to 0-11 victors and will now play Dungannon at the last four stage, with Coalisland facing Trillick in the other semi-final.

The match referee had to be escorted off the pitch for his own safety at the conclusion of the match.