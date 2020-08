Derrygonnelly stay on course for a sixth successive Fermanagh SFC title by beating Roslea 0-10 to 0-6 in their quarter-final tie at Brewster Park.

The match was a repeat of the 2019 final in the Erne county and although the teams went in tied at 0-4 apiece at half-time, the defending champions proved too strong for their opponents.

Derrygonnelly will face Kinawley in the semi-finals while Teemore will take on Ederney.