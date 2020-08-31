Johnston goal helps Kilcoo past Burren

A sixth-minute Jerome Johnston goal helps Ulster champions Kilcoo beat Burren by five points to secure a place in the Down SFC quarter-finals.

Kilcoo pulled clear of their opponents in the last 10 minutes and ran out 1-11 to 0-9 victors. They will now play Rostrevor in the last-eight stage.

Ballyholland take on Loughinisland, Warrenpoint play Clonduff- who scored a dramatic last minute goal to knock out Mayobridge- and Bryansford will play the winners of Longstone/Carryduff, in the other quarter-final ties.