Clonduff booked their place in in the quarter-final draw of the Down Senior Football Championship courtesy of a 2-11 to 0-16 win over Mayobridge.

Clonduff grabbed the opening goal of the game in controversial circumstances as the umpire adjudged Barry O'Hagan's attempt to have crossed the line.

Corey Quinn was the star man for Mayobridge but he had his penalty saved late in the game. Stephen McConville grabbed the crucial goal late in injury time.