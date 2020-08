Maghery secure their place in the Armagh Senior Football Championship final thanks to a 1-12 to 0-10 win over Pearse Og at the Athletic Grounds.

Stephen Cusack scored the only goal of the game for Maghery from the penalty spot as the 2016 champions eased to victory.

Winning duo Aidan Forker and Finnian Moriarty reflect on what the last-four win means for the community in Maghery.