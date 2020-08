Shane McNaughton says he will do whatever he can to help Ruairi Og Cushendall reach the Antrim club semi-final after making an unexpected return to the sport.

Son of hurling legend Terrance, McNaughton moved to New York to pursue a career in acting.

He has since retuned to the pitch post-lockdown after the Covid-19 pandemic put his acting dream on hold, however McNaughton aims to return to the USA to resume his goal of being on stage and screen.