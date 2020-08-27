No evidence Covid-19 has been spread in a GAA setting - Clerkin

Former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin remains confident that the GAA season can be completed despite the continuing prevalence of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Clerkin, who is part of the GAA's Covid Advisory Group, says that there is "no evidence" Covid-19 has been spread in a GAA setting.

The former Farney player believes several counties will be able to have home advantage during the championship which starts on the final weekend of October and added that the legacy of the global pandemic for the GAA could include a split club/county season and the reining in of costs spent on county teams.