Highlights: Mayobridge keep Down hopes alive against Glenn

Mayobridge recover from a first round defeat by Ulster champions Kilcoo to stay in the Down Championship with a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Glenn.

The Bridge men dominated the first half and opened up an eight-point advantage early in the second when Conleth O'Hare found the back of the net from close range.

However the rest of the game belonged to Glenn, who reduced the deficit to two points in injury-time when Cathal Clarke pounced on a goalkeeping error. But it was not enough as Glenn exited this year's championship, while Mayobridge now face Clonduff in the next round.

