Warrenpoint secure a first Down Senior Championship win over Burren for 44 years with a 3-11 to 1-10 success at Pairc Esler.

The sides were locked at 1-5 apiece at half-time before Warrenpoint pulled away in the second half.

BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock spoke to Warrenpoint players Alan Davidson and Ross McGarry, plus coach Niall McAleenan, after the match.