Watch highlights of Kilcoo's Down SFC win over Mayobridge as Jerome Johnston's late goal helps his side to a 1-13 to 0-8 victory.

The sides were level at 0-5 apiece at half-time but last year's Ulster club champions pulled away in the second half with the help of four unanswered points.

Kilcoo coach Conleith Gilligan was satisfied with his side's performance when interviewed after the match.