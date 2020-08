Tyrone star Mattie Donnelly believes the distinct club and inter-county seasons forced on the GAA by Covid-19 may be the way the association should operate in the future.

Donnelly also talks about Tyrone's Ulster Championship match against Donegal which is set for the final weekend of October while Red Hand County coach Kevin Madden says the Trillick man's involvement in a GAA summer camp organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh Council this week was a big thrill for the children involved.