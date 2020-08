With no changing rooms or showers available due to Covid-19 restrictions, St Enda's and Antrim hurler Joe Maskey finds a novel way to cool down after Sunday's Antrim Senior Hurling Championship defeat away to Cushendall.

Maskey and his team-mates took a dip in the local harbour after Cushendall ran out 1-20 to 1-09 winners against Naomh Eanna in the Group Two encounter.