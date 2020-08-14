Coalisland edge out neighbours Clonoe in Tyrone SFC

Plunkett Kane's 1-3 helps Coalisland beat neighbours Clonoe 2-14 to 1-14 in Thursday's Tyrone SFC first-round game at Edendork.

The sides were level at 1-6 apiece at half-time after a Bailey Leonard goal was cancelled out by Daryl Magee's three-pointer but Kane's strike proved the crucial score in the second half.

BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock sought the views of Kane and another Coalisland man Michael McKernan after the full-time whistle and also spoke to Clonoe boss, former Armagh star Steven McDonnell.