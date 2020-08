Reigning Armagh champions Crossmaglen took a step towards defending their title with a 3-10 to 1-8 win over neighbours Silverbridge on Sunday.

The O'Neill brothers, Oisin and Rian, led Cross in the first half after overcoming a poor start to go into the break with a three point lead.

In the second half it was the turn of the Kernan brothers, Tony and Aaron, who got a goal each as Cross eased to victory.