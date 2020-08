Peter Quinn's goal helped Magherafelt to a 1-11 to 0-6 victory over Ballinderry in their first game since winning the Derry SFC title last year.

Covid-19 regulations meant only 400 spectators watched the first round round-robin game at Rossa Park on Sunday.

Emmett McGuckin, who player soccer for Coleraine in the Irish Cup semi-final six days earlier, praised his Magherafelt team as they registered a first championship win over Ballinderry since 1983.