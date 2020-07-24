'Modest increase' to 400 GAA crowd figure in NI could happen next week

Ulster GAA's head of operations Stephen McGeehan says the 400 crowd figure it has come up with for Northern Ireland could be increased by a "small but modest" amount next week.

The Derry Football Championship, which invariably attracts big crowds, starts next weekend and McGeehan said host clubs will be responsible for ensuring the spectator numbers restrictions are applied.

Mr McGeehan also said that Ulster GAA has asked Stormont Executive ministers to bring up the issue of different rules in the two Irish jurisdictions at next Friday's meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council.