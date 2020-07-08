Brolly backs GAA's move to curb 'elitist drift'

Former Derry GAA star Joe Brolly says Croke Park's decision to give priority to club football at the moment "is a huge boost" for the game.

"For too long, we've seen this elitist drift where the clubs don't get access to their players. It's been a huge problem in the GAA that 98% of the playing population are being marginalised," Brolly told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Stephen Watson.

The Dungiven man renewed his criticism of the Gaelic Players' Association and also said that he regretted the GAA's decision not to adopt an open draw football championship this year.