Antrim optimism over Casement go-ahead as Corrigan Park gets facelift

Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana believes the Casement Park project will get the go-ahead this summer after long planning delays as a Corrigan Park upgrade is announced.

"It’s been three and half years so you would hope the decision is made and from our point of view we can’t see why that wouldn’t be a positive decision," said the Antrim chairman of the Casement project which has been held up by planning delays.

Work on the £800,000 Corrigan Park redevelopment is starting immediately with the initial phase one of a 500-seater covered stand set to be completed by the autumn and the final capacity 5,000 when the phase two terracing stage is completed.

Match action will be able to take place at the venue during the duration of the project.