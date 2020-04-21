Down camogs battling for the NHS in the wards and on the roads

Eleven of the Down camogie panel work for the NHS and the squad is aiming to raise £3,000 for the health service and the homeless by running a combined 5,000km in 40 days.

Fionnuala Carr says the endeavour is helping to keep the squad united even though they physically can't be together at the moment.

Carr helped Clonduff clinch a first All-Ireland camogie title last year and she says the memory of that Croke Park triumph is helping to sustain her and other people in her community during these difficult days.

