Conor McKenna says he hopes to play senior inter-county football for Tyrone when his current stint at Australian Football League club Essendon ends.

McKenna, 24, is back home after the AFL campaign was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will be home in the next few years," McKenna told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock.

"Whether it's this year or next year I'm just not sure at the minute."