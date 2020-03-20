Irish AFL players mull returning home amid coronavirus crisis

Former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh reveals a number of Irish-born players have opted to miss out on AFL finals to return home because of the coronavirus crisis.

Walsh, now a programme manager with the AFL Coaches Association, said Dublin women Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy will miss Melbourne's decider after flying home with the help of the Irish Embassy.

Carlton player and Fermanagh woman Joanne Doonan is also on her way back to Ireland but Mayo great Cora Staunton remains Down Under for now as she mulls whether to head home.