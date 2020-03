Slaughtneil manager Damien McEldowney says he has "mixed emotions" following his side's All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie final defeat by Sarsfields.

The Ulster champions fell to a 1-8 to 0-10 loss at Croke Park with Siobhan McGrath hitting an injury-time goal for the Galway side before Slaughtneil were denied a free following a push on Eilis McGrath.

"There are a lot of things that went on today that we're not happy with, but we're not going to stand here and blame anyone," said McEldowney.