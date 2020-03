Siobhan McGrath scores 1-4, including an injury-time goal, as Sarsfields beat Slaughtneil 1-8 to 0-10 to win their first All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title.

Slaughtneil were heading towards a fourth straight title before McGrath's 61st-minute strike lifted the Galway side to a dramatic win at Croke Park.

All but one of Sarsfields' points came from either Siobhan or Orlaith McGrath while Tina Bradley top-scored for Slaughtneil with six points.