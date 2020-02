Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan says the 1-10 to 1-7 victory over Tyrone in a storm-hit Omagh was for the supporters who travelled to endure the heavy defeat by Galway last weekend.

The Reds bounced back from the 19-point hammering in Galway to inflict a first league defeat on the Dubs this season.

Morgan impressed with four points while Rory Brennan netted a late goal for the Ulster side in atrocious conditions at Healy Park.