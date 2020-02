Slaughtneil joint-captain Grainne O'Kane says the Derry club are benefitting from youth development as they prepare to face Sarsfields in Sunday's All-Ireland club camogie final.

Slaughtneil are aiming to become only the second club to win four All-Ireland titles in a row having beaten this weekend's opponents in 2017 and 2018.

"Underage has been really good in terms of development," said O'Kane. "There's been a lot of focus and energy about the club in recent years."