Tyrone captain Mattie Donnelly says "there is damage" to Cathal McShane's ankle after the All-Star had to be stretchered off in Sunday's heavy defeat by Galway.

McShane had to be taken to hospital after suffering the injury early in the second half as the 13-man Red Hands were hammered 2-25 to 0-12 in Tuam.

"It looks fairly ominous from the bone structural point of view," Donnelly, who is out injured himself at the moment, told BBC Radio Ulster.