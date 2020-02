Man-of-the-match Darren McCurry recalls his late mother after scoring six points in Tyrone's 0-14 to 0-13 victory over Kerry in Football League Division One.

The match was switched to McCurry's home ground of Edendork because of Storm Ciara and it was his first game for Tyrone at the venue.

McCurry also discussed the return of Cathal McShane to the Red Hands team after he turned down an offer of a contract with Australian Football League club Adelaide Crows.