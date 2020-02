Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says GAA counties "need to be on their guard" about approaches from the AFL for their best young players.

Harte was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Orla Bannon after Red Hands forward Cathal McShane revealed that he had decided to remain with Tyrone rather than accept an offer to play for AFL side Adelaide Crows.

"The GAA don't need to be in cahoots with the AFL...the connection between the two creates a warm market for young players," argued the Tyrone boss.