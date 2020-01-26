Harte waiting on McShane decision as forward returns from Adelaide trial

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he expects to talk to Cathal McShane this week about whether the forward is going to be available to the Red Hands this year.

Harte said that he was unaware McShane had been a spectator at Tyrone's opening 1-14 to 1-9 Football League Division One victory over Meath after returning home from a trial with AFL club Adelaide Crows.

"All we need to know is that final decision. Is he going to be there with us or is he going to be in Australia?" Harte told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.