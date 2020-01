Kilcoo assistant manager Conleith Gilligan says the side gave it "absolutely everything" in Sunday's All-Ireland Club Football Final defeat by Corofin.

Gilligan says Kilcoo felt they had they momentum after dramatically forcing extra-time but Corofin regrouped to take a decisive 1-12 to 0-7 victory at Croke Park.

Corofin's Kieran Molloy believes his side have genuine claims to being the side club team in history after securing a record third straight title.