Mickey Harte says that Tyrone's McKenna Cup victory "doesn't count for anything" when the Football League starts, but admits their latest title is a good start to the new year.

Tyrone comfortably beat Monaghan 0-11 to 1-05 at the Athletic Grounds, with Ronan O'Neill and Darren McCurry starring for Harte's outfit.

The victory was Harte's 12th McKenna Cup win as manager of the Red hands and the 17th overall for the county.