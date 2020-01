Tyrone's first-half display sets up a dominant 2-16 to 1-10 victory over Down in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Conall McCann's early goal contributed to the Red Hands' 1-12 to 0-4 half-time lead and while Cory Quinn's three-pointer helped cut the Tyrone lead to only four, Ronan McHugh's late goal made the game safe.

Tyrone will aim for an eighth McKenna Cup triumph in nine years in next Saturday's final at Armagh.