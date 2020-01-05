Harte's sadness at ex-GAA players 'doing AFL's bidding'

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte hits out at the "recruits for the AFL within our own ranks" as he waits to see whether Cathal McShane will accept an offer from the Brisbane Lions.

"It's something that you knew was going to happen," said Harte, who has never been a supporter of the International Rules series which sees Ireland's top gaelic footballers playing regularly against AFL stars in a hybrid code.

"All you had to do was get a few players out there first and get them involved to some degree."

The Tyrone boss was speaking after his team's 1-16 to 0-13 Dr McKenna Cup win over Cavan where McShane didn't feature.