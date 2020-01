Naomh Éanna goalkeeper Martin Curran relives his incredible display in the Ulster hurling club final when he saved four penalties in the shoot-out to secure provincial glory.

The Celtic Park game against Eoghan Ruadh finished all-square after extra-time and Curran stepped up in the shoot-out to win it for the Glengormley team.

Naomh Éanna will emulate the feat of their footballers by reaching an All-Ireland Intermediate decider if they overcome Tullaroan of Kilkenny in the semi-final on Sunday.