Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he will aim to have his team match-ready for their Dr McKenna Cup group matches against Armagh and Cavan.

The Red Hands have won seven of their last McKenna Cups and edged out Armagh 0-16 to 0-14 in this year's decider last January.

Armagh's Oisin O'Neill, Donegal assistant manager Paul McGonigle, Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan and Derry's Niall Keenan also give their views on Thursday's draw.