Kilcoo finally end their wait for an Ulster Club SFC title with a hard-fought 2-11 to 2-9 win over Donegal champions Naomh Conaill.

The Magpies led by one at half-time despite controlling much of the opening 30 minutes, only for Glenties to score two goals just before the interval to roar back into the contest.

However Kilcoo, having extended their lead early in the second half, held off the challenge to claim the win.

