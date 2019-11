Derrygonnelly become the first team to win a penalty shootout in a senior GAA provincial championship match in club or intercounty football as they overcome Trillick in the Ulster Club SFC.

The titanic tussle ended 1-17 to 3-11 after extra-time, with Conall Jones scoring a last-gasp point to keep the Harps alive.

Derrygonnelly scored all their six penalties with Lee Brennan's decisive Trillick spot-kick coming back off a post as the Fermanagh men clinched a dramatic triumph.