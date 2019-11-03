John McEntee admits he was conflicted as he managed Clontibret to a one-point victory over his native Crossmaglen in the Ulster Club SFC.

"It was personally very difficult for me...I'm still a Crossmaglen man," the former Crossmaglen All-Ireland hero told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock in an exclusive post-match interview.

