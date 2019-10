A brilliant second-half performance helps Crossmaglen Rangers retain their Armagh SFC title with a 2-18 to 2-19 win over Ballymacnab at the Athletic Grounds.

Ballymacnab's impressive first-half showing, which included Jack Grugan's goal, helped them to a four-point lead at half-time only for Crossmaglen to come roaring back in the second 30 with nine scores in as many minutes.

Colin O'Connor and Oisin O'Neill added late goals to rubber-stamp a 45th county title for Crossmaglen.