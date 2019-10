Magherafelt clinch their first Derry senior football title since 1978 as they edge out Glen 0-12 to 0-11 at Celtic Park.

The O'Donovan Rossa outfit led 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time and withstood Glen's second-half fightback to secure the John McLaughlin Cup for the sixth time.

Glen were seeking a first Derry title.