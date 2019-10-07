Watch Glen's stunning 3-7 to 1-11 win over three-time Ulster club SFC champions Slaughtneil in the Derry county SFC semi-final.

Goals from Cathal Mulholland, Jack Doherty and Emmet Bradley helped the Maghera club reach their first final.

They will play Magherafelt, who reached their first final since 1983 following a one-point win over Banagher, in the decider on 20 October.

Lamh Dhearg and Cargin will have to do it all over again in the Antrim SFC final on Saturday after drawing 0-13 to 1-10 at Corrigan Park on Sunday.