Cushendall and St John's set for replay after thrilling draw

Ruairi Og Cushendall and St John's will face off in a replay after their Antrim Senior Hurling Championship semi-final ended in a draw in Ballycastle.

Cushendall led by eight points at one stage in the first half after goals by Alex Delargy and Paddy McGill.

However, St John's battled back in the second half to lead by one before Cushendall rescued a draw deep into injury time when Fergus McCambridge's was flagged wide, only for the referee to overturn the umpire's decision and award the point in a dramatic climax.

