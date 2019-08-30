Down legend Mickey Linden says All-Ireland titles are becoming "precious and very hard to get" as the Mourne County prepare to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their success in 1994.

Linden set up James McCartan for the match-winning goal against Dublin as that Down squad added to their All-Ireland title in 1991.

The Down '94 team, the last Mourne County side to lift the Sam Maguire Cup, will be honoured at Croke Park before Dublin aim for a fifth straight title in Sunday's decider against Kerry.