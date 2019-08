Red Hands manager Mickey Harte believes a number of decisions from referee Maurice Deegan proved costly for his side in the 1-18 to 0-18 defeat by Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Tyrone held a four-point advantage at the break but Kerry stormed back and a Stephen O'Brien goal helped them to victory at Croke Park.

Kerry go through to a 1 September final against a Dublin team aiming for a fifth straight Sam Maguire success.