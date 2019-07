Tyrone manager Mickey Harte describes their Super 8s opener against Roscommon as 'a battle' following their 0-17 to 0-13 win at Dr Hyde Park.

The Red Hands got the better of the Connacht champions but only after goalkeeper Niall Morgan produced two important first-half saves.

"It was a battle, the home crowd was very much behind them, and we had to be at our best to get out with a result," said Harte.